LIVES are being put at risk, fire engines forced out of service and taxpayers left with a bill running into tens of thousands of pounds by professional thieves targeting the county’s fire stations.

Already an estimated £50,000 of vital equipment has been stolen during break-ins at three locations, a senior Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service officer said this week.

And each time the thieves are stealing the same equipment – life-saving cutting tools, known as ‘jaws of life’, which are used to free people trapped in vehicles following road traffic accidents.