Thieves crash Range Rover as car crime wave escalates

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

RANGE Rovers and Land Rovers are being targeted by car thieves in the Stratford area, with as many as eight stolen since January, according to one owner.

Gallery1

However not all thefts are smoothly carried out – with thieves crashing a Range Rover on a country lane near Alcester after stealing it from Stratford last weekend.

The Range Rover Discovery and Land Rover Vogue are favoured by thieves, and particularly older models that are easier to break into.

One Loxley Road resident of ten years, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the Herald that he believed his road was being targeted by criminals after his wife’s Range Rover Vogue was stolen from their drive on 14th January. He said he heard about six further thefts in the area.

He explained: “It was taken off our drive at about 8pm. About a week later another went from Saxon Close, and then another two were stolen from the top of Loxley Road. Last week one was taken from Waitrose car park while the lady owner was shopping.

“We’re being targeted by a gang of people that are just blatantly taking these cars from everywhere, even in the middle of the day. It seems to be very targeted and organised.

The resident complained that there was not enough advice forthcoming from police.

“It’s really important that people are aware of this situation, as it’s a popular type of car in Stratford. Some advice needs to be given because no one’s spoken to us.

“What should we do? Is it a good idea, for example, to enable the PIN code on the car, or to get some sort of wheel lock? We don’t know what’s the best approach, if there was advice from the police and we could have more knowledge about this, people could take precautions,” he said.

A van driver shared dramatic photos of the crashed Range Rover stolen last Friday from Stratford after he thwarted the thieves’ getaway attempt. The thieves had sped down a country lane between Ullenhall and Tanworth-in-Arden, which according to a local farmer is well used by car thieves due to a lack of number plate recognition on the road.

Their path was blocked by the van driver and they crashed the Range Rover into a ditch at the side of the road.

Police confirmed: “We were called at 2.25pm on 18th February to a report of a collision involving three vehicles on Forde Hill Lane.

“It’s reported the occupants of two of the vehicles – a Range Rover and a Skoda – left the scene on foot. It is suspected both vehicles had been previously stolen.”

A spokesperson added: “Enquries are ongoing to ascertain the cirumstances of the incident.If anyone has information call the police on 101, quoting incident number 208 of 18/02.

Warwickshire Police have previously advised residents to keep keys away from doors and windows, reducing the chance of thieves amplifying the signal and unlocking the car.

A physical barrier such as a steering wheel lock, driveway parking post or wheel clamps were also suggested, as well as fitting a tracking device on the vehicle. Storage bags known as Faraday pouches, which block signals from key fobs and mobile phones, were also recommended.