'Thieves are using power tools to steal bikes in Stratford'

BIKE theft is ‘a massive problem’ in Stratford and a solution is needed urgently. That’s the view of ‘good Samaritan’ Martin Payne, who regularly helps victims who’ve had their bicycles stolen.

Martin, who restores and repairs bicycles as a hobby, says it’s an open secret that much of the theft is carried out by drug addicts who cruise around town, one with a hand-held cordless angle grinder and the other the battery that powers it. When they spot a likely target, they come together to use the machinery to slice through the toughest of bike locks.

But when not actively stealing, they keep their distance, so they are not seen to be in possession of a suspicious set of tools.