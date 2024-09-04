Stratford Police enjoy the sweet smell of success after apprehending Lush shoplifter
Published: 11:32, 04 September 2024
A shoplifter failed to make a clean getaway after trying to steal items from a Stratford High Street shop on Tuesday afternoon (3rd September).
An officer explained: “Stratford Police received reports of theft of beauty products from Lush. The equally Lush PC Samson, a man who is no stranger to beauty himself, leapt into action.
“The suspect now has a Sticky Date [a pun on one of the beauty chain’s best-selling scent range] in custody where I can assure you, our selection of bath bombs is slightly less upmarket.
“The irony is not lost on us that this particular boutique sells a fragrance called Karma.”