A shoplifter failed to make a clean getaway after trying to steal items from a Stratford High Street shop on Tuesday afternoon (3rd September).

An officer explained: “Stratford Police received reports of theft of beauty products from Lush. The equally Lush PC Samson, a man who is no stranger to beauty himself, leapt into action.

Lush in Stratford High Street

“The suspect now has a Sticky Date [a pun on one of the beauty chain’s best-selling scent range] in custody where I can assure you, our selection of bath bombs is slightly less upmarket.

“The irony is not lost on us that this particular boutique sells a fragrance called Karma.”



