THERE’S no such thing as the saddest day of the year, Stratford Samaritans has stressed as the country heads towards so-called ‘Blue Monday’.

The charity is trying to dispel the idea that the third Monday of January is particularly difficult as people are in need of help every day of the year, not just one Monday.

Turn Blue Monday into Brew Monday by sharing a cup of tea and a chat with someone. Photo: iStock

Instead of Blue Monday, the Samaritans want to turn the day into ‘Brew Monday’, which encourages friends and family to stay connected by having a cuppa and a catch-up.

To help raise awareness of Brew Monday, Stratford Samaritans has joined forces with four railway stations – Stratford, Warwick, Warwick Parkway and Leamington – where on Monday they will be handing out teabags and chatting to passengers about the power of a cuppa and a catch up.

Emma Cook, Stratford Samaritans branch director, said: “It’s simple, there is no such thing as Blue Monday. People can feel low at any point in the day, week or year and we want them to know that they are never alone.

“Forget Blue Monday and instead check in with people you care about for a cuppa and a chat, as talking really can save lives. Our volunteers are available around the clock to listen to anyone who needs support this Brew Monday and every other day of the month and year, 24/7.”

Volunteers will be handing out teabags during Monday’s morning and evening rush hours – 7am-8.30am and 4.30pm-6pm.

To help organise a Brew Monday get-together, Samaritans have created fundraising tips and information, available at www.samaritans.org/support-us/campaign/brew-monday.

Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, any time from any phone on 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org.