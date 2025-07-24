High Street/Wood Street

Debenhams’s: Following the decision not to go ahead with the hotel, Tim believes it will likely have been a combination of escalating build costs and the ongoing struggle to find funding for large-scale projects. He added: “We’ve all been waiting for that for three or four years, and now they've made the decision the retailers I've talked about [Oliver Bonos, Anthropologie] will now look at the units fronting High Street and maybe Wood Street. In my opinion, these units will let quite easily.”

17/18 High Street: The old Black’s, this Grade-II listed timber frame building with its shop front and three upper floors, is on the market for £860,000 through Tim Cox. He says: “We’ve been talking to retailers and occupiers ever since. It was under offer but that fell out of bed at the beginning of this year, We're talking to people all the time but the configuration of the unit is not ideal.

“It's got quite a low headroom initially, and a big old fireplace in the centre of the shop, which puts off some retailers as they prefer a clear, open space.”

Sheep Street:

The old Café Rouge: The restaurant closed in January and the unit is on the market. Tim said: “Anyone who’s been inside will understand it’s a slightly difficult shop that won’t suit all restaurants.”

19, Sheep Street, the old Midsummer Garden: Stratford District Council, who owns this, had to take it back after the previous tenants went into liquidation and receivership.

“There’s a six-month process for them to get vacant possession and that’s why it's been empty,” Tim explained.

“It’s not a problem and if legally, it had been possible to take possession six months ago, it would have been rented by now.”

35-36 Sheep Street: Number 35 is let to Amber art gallery, who’ve been in there for nine months.

A developer is converting the upper floors to apartments.

The shop underneath number 36 is empty, but that's sisters hands for three months, while they get listed building consent, so Tim says “in essence, it’s let”.

Ely Street

5, Pizza Express: The Herald reported how this restaurant will close in August. Meantime, Tim Cox’s firm has put this unit on the market and there have been two viewings in the first week.

Chapel Street

9: The now empty Edward Moon, Grade-II listed building is on the market for £750,000 with Peter Clarke.

Embassy Club corner

The old Austin Reed shop: Owned by a local family and it is believed the eventual aim is to bring in upmarket businesses for the shopfronts and eventually create apartments above,.

Tim points out Stratford, like every town, has been impacted by the surge in online shopping.

“We’ve lost some of those shops, including fashion retail, slightly to the detriment of the town,” he said.

On the plus side, the prestigious Ivy restaurant group is keen to open a branch in Stratford.

But Tim explained: “It's quite difficult to find a unit that suits them, in the style of building, location and size and, obviously, rent they would like.

“The problem with Stratford is it’s quite a tight retail centre.”

Other retailers, he says, seeking to come to Stratford town centre include Oliver Bonos and American clothing and home goods retailer Anthropologie, who considered the old Jack Wills unit, now let to Gail’s, but weren’t able to reach the right deal.

The Ivy also looked at the ex-Jack Wills shop.

He added: “There is demand for the right shops.”