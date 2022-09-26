On Saturday night a man was arrested in Stratford after CCTV operators from Stratford District Council reported allegedly seeing a car being broken into at 9.12pm in Bridgeway Car Park.

John Lewis, 32, of Alcester Road, Stratford, was arrested at 9.31pm in Grove Road. He was subsequently charged with theft from a motor vehicle and possession of cannabis. He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday).