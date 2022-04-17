A SPATE of burglaries at community groups in Stratford has caused misery and worry, and left damage running to thousands of pounds.

In the last week, the tennis club, a bowling club, Escape Arts and The Attic Theatre have all suffered break-ins.

The Attic Theatre, which is home to small independent theatre company Tread the Boards, has been hit four times. It started with the first burglary at its box office on the Tramway pedestrian bridge at Cox’s Yard.

Artistic director John-Robert Partridge, who runs the company with his wife Catherine, said: “We had two break-ins at the end of March. They stole a bit of box office money and a small speaker that we use during our current show, Macbeth. The theatre was also broken into and trashed. Things that could be easily pocketed were stolen. We reported it, and because it looked as though they had keys, we changed all the locks.”

AArtistic director John-Robert Partridge surveys the damager at the Attic

The thief (or thieves) returned on Monday, 4th April, when they again targeted the box office but they didn’t find any money. Finally, the theatre was broken into overnight on Monday (11th April) and was the worst incident with four doors smashed.

When the Herald visited on Tuesday morning, John-Robert was still trying to piece together what had gone on as he surveyed the damage.

He said: “I think they tried to get in and realised the locks have been changed and so smashed their way in. They knocked down a reinforced fire door into the dressing room – and that’s taken some serious brute strength. They also smashed toughened glass above and to the sides of doors, which is just mindless vandalism.

Burglary at The Attic Theatre (56069454)

“Weirdly it doesn’t look as though anything has been stolen – they’ve gone into a bag and taken a laptop out but just left it. In the music director’s office they’ve taken expensive equipment out of boxes but again it doesn’t appear that anything is missing.”