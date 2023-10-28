Veteran RSC actor Haydn Gwynne, also known for her TV roles in Drop the Dead Donkey, The Windsors and The Crown, has died aged 66.

A statement from her representatives said: “It is with great sadness we are sharing with you that, following her recent diagnosis with cancer, the star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday 20th October, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends.”

Haydn Gwynne as Mistress Page in Merry Wives the Musical in 2006. Photo: Stewart Hemley/RSC

After university, studying psychology, and then teaching English as a foreign language in Rome, Haydn came to acting in her mid-20s. Her first major TV role was as the tough and wise-cracking journalist Alex Pates in cult comedy Drop the Dead Donkey in 1990.