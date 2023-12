A LACK of joined-up planning led one Vauxhall Corsa driver to get that sinking feeling during this week’s heavy rains.

While work was being carried out in Idlicote Road, Halford, traffic was diverted via Fulready Ford.

The only problem with that masterplan was by Tuesday (5th December) the ford was flooded and over 3ft deep in parts, and so not an ideal diversion.