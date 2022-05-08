Jim Broadbent is reading at the Concert for Ukraine at the RSC on Sunday. He tells the Herald about his involvement, his thoughts on the war and his career.

Tell us how you got involved in the Concert for Ukraine.

I was just asked – would I do some sort of MC. I was very happy to do that and take a trip up to Stratford.

When was the last time you were in Stratford?

Gosh. Probably in the 1990s. I’ve only worked once in Stratford – in 1981, that very cold winter of 1981. It was a theatre production of Our Friends in the North.

I’ve never really had a big Stratford experience. I came in at the end of that season; went on to Newcastle and we opened at The Barbican.