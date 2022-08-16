A HOUSE of straw that will soak up carbon from the atmosphere is ‘exceptional’, councillors have agreed.

The four-bedroom, single-storey home, which will be built at the top of Bordon Hill, west of Stratford, was granted unanimous planning consent by Stratford District Council’s planning committee last week.

The walls will be made from prefabricated straw bale panels clad in cedar wood, which create a super-insulated, low energy building.

This means running costs will be far cheaper than a typical bricks and mortar home.

The straw panels also mean the house will absorb more carbon than it emits.