The south Warwickshire man making a stand against Shell

A MEON Vale man was so angered by the enormous profits announced by fuel company Shell that he decided to stage a protest for the first time in his life.

Matthew Corbett protested outside the Shell garage in Shipston Road, Stratford, on Friday, 3rd February, where he was joined by friends Sean and Suzie Edmunds. He repeated the vigil outside the Shell in Evesham Road on Saturday, 4th February.

As the occasional motorist passed by with a supportive honk of their horn, Mr Corbett spoke with the Herald as he protested on Friday.