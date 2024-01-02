The Royal Shakespeare Company has cancelled the two shows due to go ahead tonight (Tuesday) as floodwater continues to rise.

In a statement the company said: “We are very sorry that, due to rising water levels and a high risk of flooding in and around the Stratford-upon-Avon area, we have had to cancel this evening’s (2nd January) performances of The Box of Delights and The Fair Maid of the West.

Cox’s Yard in Stratford has deployed its flood barrier. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Our intention is always to go ahead with a performance as long as it is safe to do so, and cancelling performances is a last resort.

“All ticket bookers will be contacted by the box office to discuss their options and we ask that you do not contact the box office directly.”

Previous story:

Flooding expected in Stratford