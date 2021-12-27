The RSC has cancelled the performance of The Magician’s Elephant today (Monday, 27th December).

Ticketholders were emailed just after midday with the disappointing news that the 7.15pm performance would not be going ahead.

The Magician's Elephant is cancelled tonight (Monday).

Referencing “multiple indisposition within the company”, the email said: “We are very sorry but we have had to cancel today's performances of The Magician's Elephant due to the impact of multiple indispositions within the company.

“We know how disappointing this is. Cancelling a performance is always our last resort. We do have understudies in place but sometimes this is not enough to cover the impact of illness on the company.”

Those who had booked tickets were given the choice of a full refund, credit note or to donate to the company.

An RSC spokesperson told the Herald that the cancellation in this case was not due to Covid cases in the cast, but other reasons of absence.

It is hoped that tomorrow’s performance (Tuesday, 28th December) will go ahead and that this would be confirmed by noon on Tuesday.

The spokesperson emphasised that the RSC only cancelled performances as a “last resort”.

Two performances were cancelled before Christmas due to cast/and or crew catching Covid, and the start of the run in October was delayed by three days for the same reason.