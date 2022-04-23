The Shakespeare Birthday Parade

The Stratford community came together once again today to celebrate the birthday of its greatest son, William Shakespeare.

Confetti on Bridge Street (56240650)

Representatives from organisations across the town lined the streets of Stratford to see in the 458th birthday of the bard, and the buzz about the town was palpable as friends, families and dignitaries united in celebration.

It is a welcome return for all in the town, according to squire of Shakespeare Morris, Pat Herlihy.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to be back after three years,” said Pat. “You can feel the build up and excitement of everybody who’s missed the event; it's a big day in the calendar of Stratford. I think so many people have missed so much over the last two or three years, so to get some sort of semblance of normality, it just feels as it should be.”

Shakespeare Morris by the RSC (56240654)

Nearby to Shakespeare Morris, on Waterside, children from Stratford’s primary schools with posies in hand ready to play their part in the celebrations, something Headteacher of Bishopton Primary School, Andrew Smith, says the children have been eagerly anticipating.

“They're really looking forward to it,” he said. “They're really excited because we haven't had the chance to do this in the last few years, so doing this is really important. The traditions of Stratford are deep rooted, and this is a big part of it.

“The children have been learning about Shakespeare at school, and finding out all about him. We actually had over 60 children who wanted to come this morning, which is a quarter of our school, so that shows the level of interest.

The birthday parade revellers (56240689)

“I’ve taken part in this procession as a child myself, and when I was at secondary school, and seen it every year having lived here pretty much all my life. The last few years it's felt a bit strange not seeing it. It is a big weekend with the procession the flags, the marathon, and the whole celebration of Shakespeare's life.”

Tudor walking group in their attire (56240656)

It wouldn’t be a celebration of the bard without the appropriate attire, and Elizabethan dress was seen all about the town, with societies and organisations in their best dresses, doublets and ruffs. Christine Cheek, of Tudor walking group, said she took part every year and it has become a family tradition.

“We've taken parts for many years, from when our children were small. They first walked in costume when they were four, and now they’re 15 and 18. We always come back every year to take part.”

The procession arrived at the bottom of Bridge Street, and with eager crowds lined along either side, they marched led by the West Midlands Ambulance Service band. The MC announced the arrival of the town cryer, and with him, the centre of the celebrations, William Shakespeare.

The birthday parade revellers (56240693)

The crowd sang ‘Happy Birthday’ and confetti burst into the air. The flag’s were unfurled, including the Ukrainian flag in pride of place at the top of the street, and the National Anthem was sung.

The bard took to the stage, and when asked by the MC how he felt at 458 years old, he said, “I keep taking the tablets and they seem to be working. It’s good to be back.”