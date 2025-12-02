STAGECOACH, the bus operator, faced intense pressure last week to improve its performance in south Warwickshire after a mass of complaints about people’s lives being disrupted by a shoddy service.

Bus users have complained to the Herald how they’ve missed vital appointments or been left stranded because of vehicles turning up late or being cancelled without warning.

One of them – former Stratford mayor Cyril Bennis – has fixed a meeting with a senior official of Warwickshire County Council in December with the aim of getting the authority to take a tougher stand against Stagecoach.

Mr Bennis also wants to arrange a meeting with Stagecoach management to urge the company to vastly improve its services and be accountable for its shortcomings when it lets people down.

This week Mr Bennis told the Herald: “I’m a bus user, and we don’t have a voice sometimes. The situation has been going on so long regarding Stagecoach and its management and lack of accountability with regard to their services. More times than not they’re getting it wrong – and they’re not answerable to anybody.”

Neither Mr Bennis nor his wife drive, so they’re dependent on public transport. Recently he had a meeting in Leamington and had to wait an hour-and-a-half for a bus back to Stratford. “A lady missed her appointment in Leamington,” he said. “She was frantic with it all.”

And he lashed out at Warwickshire county councillors. “In many ways the members are not really interested in bus stories,” he said. “They should be taking their fingers out and finding out what it’s like for people like ourselves, but they can’t because they use their cars. We are the forgotten people – bus users.”

Mr Bennis said that he would want other bus users to join him at a meeting with Stagecoach management. “It’s sad when members of the public are having to do this, rather than elected members,” said. “They should be stepping up on behalf of their public.”

A particular bone of contention is the No. 28 bus service between Stratford and Evesham, which goes via Bidford and Salford Priors.

Rebecca Dare, a single woman aged 41 who does not drive and does not own a car, wrote to the Herald to complain about this particular service.

She said: “I am writing to highlight the growing crisis facing people in rural Warwickshire who rely on buses to get to work. I live in Salford Priors and work in Evesham, just six miles away – yet I am struggling to get to and from work because of the constant cancellations on the Stagecoach 28.

A bus passenger. Picture: iStock

“The service has become completely unreliable, with buses being cancelled multiple times a day and long gaps between services.”

Ms Dare, who works as a shop assistant in Evesham, added: “The 6.34pm bus from Evesham, which is the one most workers rely on after finishing at 5.30pm, is cancelled several times a week. This often leaves passengers – including myself – stranded for up to two hours late at night with no safe or affordable alternative.”

Ms Dare concluded: “Public transport is supposed to connect communities and support employment, but right now it is failing people in rural areas like ours. I feel this situation urgently needs attention from both Stagecoach and local and national government.”

Young mother Megan Finlay told the Herald: “The 28 bus Stratford to Evesham is absolutely terrible. Last week I was waiting for the 10.09 bus from Tesco Express (Cheltenham Road) to Harvington.

“When the bus came the driver didn’t even acknowledge me – he was waving at other bus companies – and I was standing with my hand out waving crazily at him.

“He then stopped right down the bottom of the road by the traffic lights, so I had to run with my two-year-old in the pram. When I went to get on the bus he didn’t even put the step down, so I struggled to get the pram on the bus – and he just stared at me.”

Ms Finlay also raised the issue of the Stagecoach app, which many people have complained often doesn’t work effectively. On one occasion last week she picked up her daughter from nursery in Harvington at 3 pm in order to get the 15.31 bus to Evesham for a very important doctor’s appointment at 4.20pm.

At 15.15pm she kept checking the app, which said the bus was coming on time. “It got to 15.40, so I checked the app – and it was cancelled,” she said. “The bus was on the app saying it was on time until the last moment!”

Justine Langford contacted the Herald about the “shambolic No 28 bus from Bidford to Stratford” and said: “My 18-year-old son relies on this service to get to and from work and college and has been let down more times than I can count by a service that is either late or doesn’t turn up at all.”

Ms Langford added: “I’ve complained to Stagecoach countless times and whereas they’re always very apologetic there has been no improvement whatsoever.”

Iryna Antonova uses the No. 28 bus to get from Stratford to Bidford, where she works. She told the Herald: “I’ve had quite a few issues recently. In November I couldn’t track the bus at any time for a couple of weeks. I had to call them and ask if the bus was on its way because the app didn’t show anything.

“I was disappointed that they didn’t know either. I went to a bus stop, was on the phone with them, they called the depot, I was waiting, then they said it was cancelled. But no information on the app.”

Evesham resident David Elvins said his 16-year-old son, who is a student at Stratford College, had been regularly stranded for hours in the rain and wind in Stratford because of problems with the No. 28 bus. “This causes a great deal of stress and anxiety to my son,” he said.

Helen Cooper, aged 75, told the Herald that in her experience the No. 28 was often late and even failed to turn up.

She said: “I do not own a car, so unfortunately I have to rely on a bus. When I make an appointment at the doctor’s surgery, dentist or hospital, I have to ensure I get to the bus stop two hours prior to my appointment in the event that the bus doesn’t arrive.

“With the buses only coming once an hour this is most difficult, especially in the winter months. When consulting the Stagecoach app it is sometimes incorrect, as it says the bus is cancelled only for it to arrive. Also it is difficult to track on occasions.”

She added: “I find it extremely stressful when I wait for a bus in case it doesn’t arrive. Then I have no means of getting to my destination. This is not a reliable service.”

Faye McNamara, a single woman aged 31 who lives in Stratford but works in Bidford, has also had issues with the No. 28 bus. She catches the bus from the Oxfam shop in Stratford at 7.23am every day and returns on the 4.44pm from Bidford village centre.

But often the morning bus is late – which makes her late for work – and sometimes the bus home is cancelled, which leaves her waiting for over an hour for the next bus or having to pay £16 for a taxi.

On one occasion there was a consolation, however. “Stagecoach paid for my Uber to get me home,” said Faye.

Mark Whitelocks, managing director of Stagecoach Midlands, told the Herald: “We know how important a reliable bus service is for people travelling to and from work, and we’re sorry when we fall short of expectations.

“While the 18.34 service from Evesham operated as scheduled on most days last week, we recognise that there have been more cancellations than we would like in recent weeks. Across the network we are currently running around 97 per cent of scheduled mileage

“We’ve taken firm steps to improve reliability as quickly as possible. We’ve increased recruitment activity and have brought in additional driving resource from other parts of the business to help support services while new drivers are trained.

“We’re committed to delivering the best possible service for our customers and will continue working hard to reduce cancellations and improve day-to-day reliability.”