Legendary RSC actor Dame Janet Suzman resurrects a flavour of her iconic performance in Antony and Cleopatra for the Shakespeare’s Coming Home project, see link below. Here she tells Herald arts about her career and her love of acting.

Feted for a career that has spanned almost six decades, Dame Janet Suzman has played nearly every leading female Shakespeare role.

Her magnificent portrayal of the wily Egyptian queen in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s 1973 staging of Antony and Cleopatra and later screened for television audiences, drew rave reviews from critics and audiences.

Now she’s preparing to speak Cleopatra’s lines for the first time in 45 years, when she and others read the complete works of Shakespeare over 12 days.

Janet as Cleopatra in 1972 at the RSC. Photo: RSC

Part of a project dreamt up by Shakespeare Birthplace Trust head of research Dr Paul Edmondson, it aims to raise £45,000 towards the cost of restoring the statue of the Bard.

The mammoth event, which will span 38 plays, two narrative poems and 154 sonnets, runs from 1st to 12th March at the town hall.

“It’s a crazy idea doing all of the plays uncut, but it has the virtue of being a rare event,” she said.

“It will be a weird and totally wonderful experience and I’m absolutely thrilled that I can get back to that serpent of the Nile.”

Janet suzman (54039944)

She joined the RSC as a rookie in the early 1960s, during ‘the golden era’ when a permanent company of actors on three-year contracts performed all seven history plays.

“We were a permanent company of believers – people determined to be classical actors, who really wanted to understand the plays and that hadn’t really happened since Shakespeare’s time,” she explained.

Under the direction of ‘the Cambridge school’ led by Peter Hall and John Barton she worked with “wonderful talents” including Trevor Nunn, to whom she was married for 17 years.

Her debut role with the RSC was as Joan of Arc in Henry VI, followed by playing Diana Rigg’s younger sister, Luciana, in The Comedy of Errors.

“It wasn’t just that the verse was beautiful, we wanted to know what it meant,” she explained.

“The way it was spoken was full of clarity and meaning and intelligence and muscle.”

Janet as Volumnia in Coriolanus at the RSC, 2007. Photo: RSC

She went on: “That’s receded into the distance now, because the modern way is to try to naturalise the verse and it’s not much good naturalising Shakespeare because you lose the thought.”

Her love for Shakespeare’s work is also because of the complexity of his characters.

She describes them as “so complete and 3D, it’s as though you’re talking about real people… each one has quirks and characteristics that you love.”

“Cleopatra is such an extraordinarily well-written role of a mature woman in her prime,” she pointed out.

“He managed to write something so extraordinary, he must have had someone in mind who could play it,” she added.

Despite her hundreds, if not thousands, of performances, Dame Janet Suzman always feels anxious beforehand.

“The nerves never stop. If you are self-satisfied and as calm as a cucumber when you go on stage, perhaps you’re taking drugs, I don’t know, but it’s not normal,” she said firmly.

“Most actors are very alive to the moment and that moment when you step onto stage in front of an audience who have come there to be transported, can be very, very scary.

“An actor is trained to immerse themselves in a character and it’s that which carries you into the moment. But there’s a part of you that is aware of 1,000 people looking at you and thinking maybe you’ll forget your lines or trip over or something dreadful might happen, so it’s nerve wracking.”

As Ophelia in Hamlet at the RSC, 1967. Photo: RSC

Did she face a dilemma over whether to choose between stage or film and TV?

“It’s a myth about actors choosing a career. A career happens to an actor, just as life happens to people,” she said.

“It’s almost unthinkable that you can build a career like a dream castle. You are so grateful and happy when a great part comes along.”

This was how she felt in 1972 when she was chosen to star in Nicholas and Alexandra.

Her performance as the Empress of Russia won her a nomination for a BAFTA and a Golden Globe.

While making the movie, six months of which was spent filming in Madrid, did she feel she was giving an award-level performance?

“No, no! It never does. You just do your work, day-by-day, relentlessly,” she exclaimed.

“It’s up to other people to judge. You just do what you can, in the moment.”

Janet as Rosalind in As You Like It, 1968, at the RSC. Photo: RSCs

She added: “I don’t think I know any serious actors who do it to be famous or win awards. That’s a cherry on the cake – it either happens or it doesn’t.”

Another big screen performance which attracted considerable praise was her portrayal of a rich man’s wife in Peter Greenaway’s quirky 1982 film The Draughtsman’s Contract and the 1990 comedy hit movie Nuns on the Run.

She has been cast in umpteen TV productions ranging from St Joan, The Three Sisters, Macbeth and Twelfth Night and Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler, through to Dennis Potter’s The Singing Detective, Inspector Morse, Ruth Rendell and Midsomer Murders.

Honour of another sort came in 2011, when she was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to drama.

Now in her 80s, she is an honorary associate artist of the RSC and still in demand for her acting talent, having appeared in the Netflix series The Crown in 2020.

So, what does she think it is about the Bard’s work that makes it still resonate with audiences today?

“All the characters in Shakespeare are in crisis – how are they going to deal with it? Is the lie going to be discovered? Is the truth going to come out?” she pointed out.

“All these things put you on the edge of your seat and that’s what’s so thrilling about it.”

Read about the Shakespeare Coming Home project here.