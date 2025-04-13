SET in Birmingham, but very much created in Stratford is a new novel by local author Abigail Johnson.

The Secret Collector, which is published by Pan Macmillan, follows the lives of Alfred, an elderly collector and Kian, a young care leaver who can’t seem to stay out of trouble.

Abigail, who also works for Stratford Town Trust, said the pair end up on a restorative justice programme together and what unfolds is a journey of two characters who form the unlikeliest of friendships.

Abigail, pictured, said: “The Secret Collector explores the complex issue of hoarding, estimated to effect one-in-twenty, but it’s ultimately an uplifting and warm story about friendship across generations, the power of community and finding hope where it had been lost.”

Abigail Johnson.

Abigail’s writing has been longlisted for the Bath Novel Award and Exeter Novel Award and shortlisted for the Edinburgh Flash Fiction Award.

At primary school, her class teacher predicted she would become an author when she grew up, but she only took writing seriously when redundancy led her to enrol on a part-time writing course, eventually resulting in a two-book deal with Pan Macmillan.

To mark the launch of the book, Abigail will be at Stratford Waterstones on Saturday (12th April) between 12pm and 2pm to sign copies of her book and to chat to readers. She will also be giving a free ‘In Conversation’ talk at Stratford Library on Wednesday 7th May at 10am to share her publishing journey and answer readers’ questions.

To find out more, visit: www.abigailjohnsonauthor.co.uk