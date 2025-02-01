Compete against friends and family in our weekly online pub quiz - the Saturday Social.

1. TRUE OR FALSE? Australia is wider than the moon?

2. WHO AM I? Name the band pictured above? And, if you want to be super smart, their only UK No.1 single.

3. ODD ONE OUT: Can you spot the odd one out from this list?

Covent Garden; Earls Court; Marble Arch; Monument; Regents Park; St Paul’s; Trafalgar Square.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ The Pope was shot by a Turkish gunman

▶ Oxford won the Boat Race with their first female cox. The same day, Aldaniti ridden by Bob Champion, won the Grand National.

▶ The SDP was formed

▶ Blank shots were fired at the Queen during the Trooping of the Colour

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Can you name this traditional British dish? The main ingredients are beef, potatoes, carrots, gravy and, sometimes, peas.

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Which two teams will play in the Superbowl in New Orleans next weekend?

7. POPTEASER: Who has had hit UK singles with the songs Can’t Stop the Feeling, Sexy Back and Cry Me a River?

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the word, FLAM

▶ Beggar

▶ Nonsense

▶ To bake or cook

9. WHO... starred as Dot Cotton in EastEnders?

10. WHAT… is the largest city in the United Kingdom starting with the letter P?

11. WHY... are police officers sometimes known as Bobbies?

12. HOW… many times has the Summer Olympics been staged in South America?

13. WHERE AM I? This is the world’s tallest building - do you know its name and the city it’s in.

ANSWERS: 1 True - the moon is 2,160 miles in diameter, while Australia's diameter from east to west is almost 2,500 miles; 2 The Saturdays. What About Us in 2012. 3 They are all London Underground stations apart from Trafalgar Square; 5 Cottage Pie; 6 Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles; 7 Justin Timberlake; 8 Nonsense; 9 June Brown; 10 Plymouth; 11 After Sir Robert (Bobby) Peel, who founded Britain's Metropolitan Police Force in 1829; 12 Once - 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; 13 The Burj Khalifa in Dubai.