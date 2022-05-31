ALL eyes are on the Queen, as she marks the 70th year of her reign.

And with hundreds of festive activities taking place in every corner of the county to mark the Platinum Jubilee, it’s an equally busy time for those who have the job of making sure everything goes to plan.

One of them is the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox.

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire. Photo: Mark Williamson L12/5/22/2720

As the ‘eyes and ears of the Royal household’, he works closely with county and district councils, police and other public services, community and voluntary groups and businesses to promote a spirit of co-operation.

This includes preparations for the Queen’s 70th year, including the official Platinum Jubilee weekend from June 2 to 5, when Stratford will be awash with street parties, posh picnics, community BBQ’s, family fun days, scarecrow trails, flower festivals, concerts, arts and crafts markets and fireworks.

Perhaps the most spectacular will be on June 2, when beacons will be set ablaze across Stratford and Warwickshire.

It’s a chance for everyone to join a wider celebration that will see more than 1,500 beacons lit throughout the UK, overseas territories and Commonwealth.

Tim pointed out: “This is likely to be the last chain of beacons lit on this scale.”

And while most of us will have to settle for watching it on TV, Tim will be at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3 for the official national service of thanksgiving to mark the Queen's reign.

With so many activities taking place around the county, the Lord Lieutenant can’t be at all of them.

Fortunately, his team includes the Vice Lord Lieutenant Lady Susan Saunders, 16 deputy Lieutenants and 14 ambassadors.