The Queen reigns over Warwickshire as 16ft-high straw figure

The Queen’s image will be seen all over the country this weekend, but perhaps south Warwickshire has a unique depiction – Her Majesty as a 16ft-high straw figure.

Celebrating the platinum jubilee with The Queen in 2022 Photo: Ann Baylis (57075078)

This towering royal giant has been created by the Baylis family and can be seen near their farm at Blackcliffe near Binton.

Her Majesty, who was created using straw bales by Ann, John and Harry Baylis, can be seen on the main road between Stratford and Bidford.

Is there a doctor around? The NHS medic in 2020 Photo: Ann Baylis (57075071)

The family has a history of creating straw figures for special occasions, having built The Queen for her diamond jubilee, an NHS medic during the coronavirus pandemic and, their first construction, a bride and groom to celebrate a neighbour’s wedding. The bride and groom was a Countryfile competition finalist and appeared on the 2012 Countryfile calendar.

2011's bride and groom. Photo: Ann Baylis (57075055)

The platinum jubilee Queen is made from a stack of three four-foot straw bales and has a dress of recycled fertiliser sacks. And, of course, she has a crown which takes the height up to 16th.

The straw Queen will be in place for the duration of the bank holiday weekend.