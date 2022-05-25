The quackers idea that's raising money for Stratford's Shakespeare Hospice

IT might sound quackers but bright yellow plastic ducks are helping to raise money for The Shakespeare Hospice and they’re popping up all over the world.

Mayof of Stratford Cllr Taylor and his wife and mayoress Pauline lent their support to the Alveston Manor Hotel leisure and spa manager Ben Orton who is hoping to raise money for the Shakespeare Hospice through selling globetrotting yellow ducks. Photo: Mrk Williamson A27/5/22/0835. (56592480)

The rubber duck challenge encourages people to buy a rubber duck in Stratford for £5 and then photograph it in far-flung location.

So far ducks have been snapped in some of the world’s top tourist destinations, such as the Taj Mahal in India, the stunning mountainous coastline of Rio de Janeiro and even Easter Island as well America, Europe, Cambodia and the Maldives… in fact ducks are here, there and everywhere.