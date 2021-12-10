THIRTEEN pubs in the Stratford district have made it into the Good Beer Guide 2022.

The guide, produced by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), includes three entries for Stratford - the Garrick, the Bear and Stratford Alehouse were all given the honour of a write-up, noting everything from the Garrick’s “irregularly sized rooms” to the Bear’s “wood-panelled interior and pewter bar”.

The Turk’s Head in Alcester, also included in 2015-2017, was the only pub in the town to make the listings and was noted for being “dedicated to real ale”, while the Broom Tavern was described as “retaining a great amount of character.”

A new entry to the latest guide was the White Swan in Henley-in-Arden, with one notable re-entry being the community-owned New Inn in Norton Lindsey, which opened in 2017 after a fundraiser.

The other pubs to get a mention were the Gate Inn at Brailes, the Boar’s Head in Hampton Lucy, the Three Tuns, Henley, the Black Horse Inn and Thirst Edition in Shipston and Studley’s Weatheroak Taphouse.

A CAMRA spokesperson said: “The Good Beer Guide celebrates the long-standing tradition of the Great British local, and we are so happy that pubs across the UK are proud to be included. Every pub or bar listed has been carefully selected by volunteers who have visited every one and tasted their beers.

“After the struggles of the last 18 months, the inclusion of well over 500 new pubs and clubs is testament to the resilience of the industry, and the strength of communities’ support for these venues.”