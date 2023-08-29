A LANDMARK 17th century hotel in Stratford can proudly claim to be among the top 10 per cent of hotels worldwide according to those who matter most – its guests.

The Swan’s Nest, a 72-bedroom Georgian townhouse run by Focus Hotels Management Ltd since 2019, has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travellers’ Choice award winner.

The coveted Travellers’ Choice awards celebrate businesses that have consistently received great reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.