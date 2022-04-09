The Lost Pubs of Stratford

At one time, Stratford had its own brewery and a multitude of pubs. While a few old favourites remain and others have been added, many of the former pub buildings are now businesses, blocks of flats or private homes. DAVID ADAMSON delves into the past to unearth the Stratford’s lost pubs.



The Golden Lion Hotel, Bridge Street (55974820)

THE Flower and Sons Brewery began on Clopton Road in 1831, and until its takeover by Whitbread in 1967 it produced the beer that washed through many Stratford’s pubs.

With the brewery since demolished, blocks of flats now sit on the site, and many of the once-mighty brewery’s pubs have met a similar fate, becoming businesses or private homes.