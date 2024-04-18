Home   News   Article

The RSC release first peek at production photos for Love’s Labour’s Lost ahead of tonight’s red carpet opening

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 15:27, 18 April 2024

Ahead of red carpet opening tonight (Thursday) for Love’s Labour’s Lost at Royal Shakespeare Theatre, the RSC has released first-look images.

The production runs until 18th May, and is the first to be programmed as part of co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey’s inaugural season.

Love's Labour's Lost: Photos: Johan Persson
The production runs alongside The Buddha of Suburbia in the Swan Theatre, a co-production with Wise Children.

