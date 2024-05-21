The long godbye - Alcester’s Katherine Ballinger has hair cut for children’s cancer charity

AFTER two years without a haircut, Katherine Ballinger from Alcester had 12 inches of her red hair cut off for a children’s cancer charity.

Katherine, pictured, aged 30, was inspired to raise money in support of the daughter of a family friend, aged six, who is going through remission and also has red hair.

The target for Katherine is to raise £700 for The Little Princess Trust which provides real wigs, free-of-charge, to children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or alopecia. The wigs can be expensive, so Katherine is hoping to raise as much money as possible.

It's cut … Photo: Mark Williamson

“Unfortunately, the charity can’t confirm that my hair will go to my friend’s daughter, however, we know that she will receive a wig from the charity so I do know my hair will help a child at some point,” she said. “My hair has grown quite long over the last two years and my partner, Tom, thinks it looks amazing but I’m helping a great cause.

“I have raised money before for STEM and Rita’s Rescue.”

Katherine’s first haircut in two years was with the hairdresser who previously used to cut her hair, Alex Banks, and took place at Serenity Hair & Beauty in Alcester last Thursday.

Afterwards Katherine said: “The cut went very well. I felt really emotional saying goodbye to my much-loved hair, however I also felt emotional knowing my hair will make a little girl very happy.”

Photo: Mark Williamson

To donate, visit https://tinyurl.com/5ds36y2t.