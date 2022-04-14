A humble traffic cone has become something of a legend in the village of Stretton-on-Fosse.

Last August the road surface at a junction on the crossroads in the centre of the village began to bubble and warp. Water spewed through the tarmac and eventually a small sink hole appeared. A neon orange traffic cone was placed over the hazard to warn drivers and possibly save a few tyres.

valentines (55725410)

Chair of the parish council, Izzi Hazelwood, duly reported the hole to Warwickshire County Council highways department.

A highways crew turned up about a month later to fill the hole, but within half a day water erupted to wash away the repairs and so the cone was once again employed.

A stalemate then ensued between the highways department and water authority Severn Trent over who was responsible for the hole, with neither side taking any further action.

dav (55725386)

Izzi explained: “Highways were saying to Severn Trent ‘it’s your water’ and Severn Trent were saying ‘no, it’s not our water it’s your water’…”

This meant the cone stayed in place and became a fondly-regarded fixture, with the people of Stretton dressing it appropriately for the season, including putting tinsel round it for Christmas and a red rose in its top for Valentine’s.

Another one bites the dust (55725398)

Sadly the cone has been run over numerous times and Izzi estimates that it has actually been replaced around six times.

One particularly memorable saga involved the cone becoming lodged under a bus when the driver accidentally reversed over it while it was pitch black in winter. The driver got out to remove it, using his the torch on his phone to see. Luckily the crew of an ambulance waiting to take a Covid patient to hospital happened to spot the driver had accidentally left his phone behind on the road. The heroic paramedics got the phone returned to the driver and their patient to hospital for some timely treatment (they have now fully recovered).

“The cone became notorious,” said Izzi. “Severn Trent and highways continued to discuss it at length and I’ve been party to various conversations on email saying things like ‘the villagers seem to be decorating it’.”

festive (55725406)

She continued: “After eight months I nearly fainted when six men turned up last week to stare into the hole. They told me it was a spring causing the problems – which is what I told them originally as we have a lot of springs in the village. Which also meant it was the highways department’s responsibility.

“A workman told me that you can’t do much with springs, but they’d put some earth in and resurfaced the area. Those of us in Stretton can predict what’s going to happen next.”

new year's day aftermath (55725413)

Sure enough as the Herald was going to press this week, the hole was already looking concave, having sunk an inch or so… But no fear, the cone was waiting in the wings ready to go into action once more.

Izzi is philosophical about the situation. “I’m looking forward to seeing a bunny on the top for Easter.”