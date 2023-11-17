A SCHOOLBOY from Snitterfield has wowed the King with his musical talent.

Bill Goulding, 14, a pupil at Alcester Grammar School, was asked to compose and perform a piece of music for Charles’ 75th birthday celebrations.

Bill and his father Pete were invited to the King’s country home, Highgrove in Gloucestershire, where they mingled with TV’s Repair Shop host Jay Blades and celebrity chef Raymond Blanc.