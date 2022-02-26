We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Hull-born and now Stratford-based playwright has written some of the most exciting recent plays in British Theatre, including the hugely succcessful One Man Two Guvnors. As new film The Duke opens this week, he tells Gill Sutherland about living in a squat, trying stand up and where he gets his funnybones from.

What’s your association with Stratford?

My partner took a job in Stratford so we moved up here from London, then my daughter was born here. My daughter’s eight and she’s very happy in school here so I think I’m here for another ten years minimum. So I’ve kind of had Warwickshire thrust upon me rather than choosing it, but sitting here it’s quite lovely isn’t it? [We’re sat by the Avon on a brisk January morning as swans make formation landings using the river as a runway.]

And of course you had a play on at the RSC, 2017’s The Hypocrite, which was a hoot and brilliant…

Yes, it was about my hometown of Hull, the then city of culture, which premiered at Hull Truck Theatre and then went to the Swan.

It was written for the Hull audience; they know those stories and that sensibility, and the politics are very Hull. There’s a belief that we started the Civil War and therefore created democracy – nonsense obviously – but you know how much parochial nonsense there is in a hometown. However, I have to say that the Swan audience liked it more than the Hull audience. It absolutely stormed the Swan, it went nuts. The audience here are so clever at understanding how plays work. There was a lot of laughter. I was thrilled by that.

Philip Breen took the directing reins on The Hypocrite – he’s well known for his abilities with a comedy farce, including the RSC’s recent Comedy of Errors – how was working with him?

It was a good working relationship. He’s a good dramaturg. We sat down and scribbled all over the script making big changes before rehearsals which made the play work, and they were his suggestions. One of the dangers of basing a play on historical events is that you’ve got a sort of moral instinct to be truthful. Phil Breen comes in and says forget that – ‘let’s have the king offering him £2,000 as well’ – so you’ve got a One Man Two Guvnors situation. He’s a good laugh as well. It’s always good to have someone witty and a bit of a scream to work with.

Is there any kind of future of doing a play here again?

I am busy enough I’m not chasing it. I have to say the Swan is almost architecturally the perfect theatre for my sort of plays because you can break the fourth wall and you have that extra level of intimacy with the audience.

When was it obvious to you that you were going to be a writer?

When I was about 32 I was working in human resources and I had a burn-out. There was a day when I sold my flat and split up from the relationship I had been in and dumped my job – all on the same day. I went to go live in a squat in Stoke Newington and I started trying to do stand-up comedy.

I would go into pubs and say, ‘you don’t have to pay me, but I’ve got ten minutes of material, can I have a go?’. I did that for six years with moderate success. I wasn’t a natural performer, but the material was good and it got me so far, but I never wanted to be standing up with a microphone. Then one night I went to the theatre and saw David Storey’s The Changing Room [set in a rugby team’s changing room] and I thought I could write my bakery play.

When I left school, I worked in a mass production bakery for a year and I always wanted to write a play about a night shift there because it was always bonkers and there were no rules. I kind of slightly copied the structure of this David Storey play – it became Toast, which is my first play and in 1999 went on at the Royal Court. Then all the doors in theatre opened for me.

What was living in a squat like?

It was a bit of a miserable squat, it was a basement flat and it didn’t have any electricity or water. My mates lived upstairs and they cabled down the electricity and a rubber pipe with water. When you’re an artist you can’t have overheads!

I ended up buying the flat from the landlord in 1993 for £33,000 – a two bedroom in Stoke Newington would be worth £600,000 now.

It was where I wrote Toast.

You’ve written a lot of plays now – have you got a count in your head?

The Hypocrite company had a little quiz at Christmas and one of the questions was ‘how many plays has Richard Bean written?’ and I didn’t know the answer and no one else did, but it’s 28! I suppose that’s the point of the question, you think he wrote about six or seven and I’ve written 28! I tried to write them all down afterwards.

Are there other plays that haven’t been performed that didn’t make the cut?

There are two bins – bins when you send it to a theatre, and they don’t like it and it goes in their bin and never comes out. Then there’s your own bin – ‘I’m too ashamed of this I can’t send this to anybody’. There are about seven of those.

One Man Two Guvnors, which opened at The National in 2011, put you in a very stellar category, it was a phenomenal hit. Is there something specific about that play that made it so successful?

I think the idiot at the heart of that play is very like me. I wasn’t writing it for James Corden, I was writing it for me. I would be that stupid to do all the stupid things he does in that play. I would say what would I do next in this situation? Oh yes, I’d fall in love with the secretary, wouldn’t I? So it was quite easy for me to write that.

Is that your most biographical play?

I think his stupidity is biographical. The truth of it isn’t. In terms of biographical plays I haven’t really done one but there is a play of mine called Harvest which is a play about my deep family – ie, the East Yorkshire farming stock that I come from.

Is the success of One Man Two Guvnors gratifying?

It was fabulous to go to Broadway and sell out, and all that kind of thing. It was an experience I wasn’t ready for, and it was amazing. But I found it quite threatening as well. I had imposter syndrome.

I was interviewed on Broadway by Melvyn Bragg. I sat down and thought, “why is he talking to me? Because you wrote the play that he loves Richard. Oh yeah of course I did alright. Hello Melvyn.” No one trains you to cope with that kind of stuff.

Thankfully as a writer you’re pretty anonymous. You don’t get recognised in the street. I think I’d go mad if people actually recognised me. I really don’t know how famous actors manage. We know they put sunglasses on and a baseball cap... People should just leave them alone.

Having had success with something like One Man Two Guvnors is the pressure on? Does it alter the way you work?

I think there is a danger once you’ve had a big success like that you try and replicate it and do the same thing. I think I did that with a couple of plays. It’s a trap you have to somehow break out of. Constantly seeking that same kind of madness rather than being truthful. It’s a challenge between commercial success and everyone falling about laughing and the truth, which is what you wanted to write in the first place.

You mentioned having a farming family, were your folks interested in literature or anything creative?

No not at all. My dad left school and did a blacksmith’s apprenticeship and then at 21 he became a policeman, and my mum was a hairdresser, so it wasn’t an artistic family or a bohemian culture or anything like that. I never went to the theatre until I went to Hull Truck Theatre in about 1974 and saw the Liverpudlian poet John Gorman. He had an act called the Masked Poet where he dressed like Superman with his underwear over his tights and a mask on. He swore a lot and read stupid poems out. I thought it was amazing.

I never went to pantomime or anything like that. In my twenties I was into punk and had no interest in theatre at all. I’m the same age as Johnny Rotten.

Was there a humour in the household that influenced you?

I think that laughter was the currency of the family home. My dad was happiest when he was making people laugh. He’s 94 now and his memory is kind of gone and everything, but when I saw him last week he made up a joke. It was genuinely an original joke that he presented as an anecdote that happened.

He’s living with my sister in Lincolnshire. He says “what am I doing here I should be in Yorkshire”.

I remember when Monty Python was on the telly my dad would be on the floor holding his stomach laughing and I would be on the floor holding my stomach too, and my mum would go: “I don’t get it, why is hitting someone with a fish and that bloke falling off the pier funny?”

When you were on the comedy circuit who did you admire?

Well, it was such a long time ago. Stewart Lee was 21 and had just left Oxford, and he had a power about him and a confidence. I’m ten years older than him and I’d watch him and I didn’t know how he’d do it, that stillness and confidence. He didn’t have much material but he’d stand there for 20 minutes. I’d do like 300 jokes in 20 minutes and he’d do like three. I was all one-liners.

My favourite comedian at that time was Michael Redmond, who was a lanky Irish guy and he wore a macintosh and had a big Mexican moustache. He came on stage and his first gag was always the same: ‘A bloke came up to me today and he said “what are you doing in my garden?”

It’s the premiere of your new film The Duke this week, it’s based on real-life Robin Hood-style socialist Kempton Bunton who stole a Goya in 1961, how did you come across him?

Chris Bunton, Kempton’s nephew, is still alive and lives in New York and he wrote a film script and sent it to Pathé but presumably they thought it wasn’t good enough to work from and we were brought in.

I wrote it with Clive Coleman, ex-legal correspondent for the BBC, who I’ve worked with for more than 30 years. We were given lots of research materials by Pathé including Kempton Bunton’s memoirs which were fantastic because he went to Australia and did all sorts of mad stuff.

There’s a twist. I won’t tell you whether he is found guilty or not.

It’s amazing that Kempton’s story has not been told before.

It’s like a found story isn’t it? It’s like finding the paper in the attic. But you know the story: Kempton Bunton unemployed idealist, British character, weirdo comes to my mind, classic eccentric, he’s running lots of campaigns in his local area – pavements for pedestrians, free TV licensing for OAP. He’s kind of the local busybody idealist. At that time the Goya painting of the Duke of Wellington was going to be lost to the nation to an American, but the government bought it for £140,000. That made him so angry that he went and nicked it. What more do you need?!

He kept it in his wardrobe in Newcastle. I think the thing that really tickled Clive and I was you can’t hide anything from a woman in her own house. When does Helen Mirren find the painting? Pretty damn soon. That made us veer towards comedy a bit.

When you and Clive write are you literally sat side by side typing words on a screen saying change that ‘and’ to a ‘but’?

Yeah Clive is more sedentary than me. I stand up and kick the wall and run around. We work in a converted barn now near Tunbridge Wells. But we can work anywhere really. We’ve worked in my shed off the Birmingham Road as well.

When it was done and handed over did you have any involvement after that?

I’ve got a principle that I’ve learnt from theatre – in theatre, I never go to the tech rehearsal which is the nearest thing in theatre to the film set because there is nothing more boring, and what can you do? So I never went to the set. I was invited and I said, “Look if I go to the set you might want a rewrite of a line, I’m not going.” Clive was a barrister, so he went to see that they got the court scenes right. That they got the verisimilitude – would a barrister put his pen on the desk? That kind of thing.

Director Roger Michell, who did Notting Hill, sadly died last September, did he see it completed?

Roger died after the Venice Film Festival [where it got five star reviews] in the autumn of last year. He did the edit and he saw it in the cinema with an audience. It’s a great shame. I’ve seen half of his films and I think he would be proud of this. I don’t know whether it’s going to be as successful as Notting Hill!

What’s its appeal for an audience?

It’s got a real warmth to it. It’s when they play that song A Nice Cup of Tea, it’s like putting on a warm cardigan.

And Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren bring that warmth and sparkle and British socialism to it.

Have you met Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren previously?

I’ve known Jim from the theatre world for quite a long time. He’s never been in any of my plays but he started a company called the National Theatre of Brent in about 1990 and I always loved him. Looking back he was quite a young man then. I always remember him hanging off the scaffolding in the Tricycle Theatre in London – swinging like a monkey doing his lines. I mentioned that to him during the rehearsals for the film and he said, “Oh yeah, I remember that night, I hadn’t hung from the scaffolding before that was the first time I did it.” He is the sweetest guy, he has that kind of warm avuncular kind of vibe. Helen Mirren just looks just like a cleaning lady – which is great because that’s what she is in the film.

So what’s next? You’ve got a play about to open too?

I’ve got a play in Hull coming up called 71 Coltman Street which is where Hull Truck Theatre was founded. It’s a bit like an episode of The Young Ones, it’s a squat comedy as it were. I’ve got a play at The National in July called Jack Absolute Flies Again. I’ve written with Clive again a film called Folio! Folio! which is about the making of the First Folio. The film script is finished and we’re just trying to go through the casting process at the moment.

Who’s playing Shakespeare?

Shakespeare’s dead! In the film script all we see is a twitch and then he dies. Ben Jonson is there with a smile on his face. “Thank God the bastard’s dead, now I am the best playwright in the country!”