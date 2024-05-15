The Greenway is fully open again.

THE Greenway in Stratford is now fully open again.

Resurfacing work - which took place in two phases over April and May - has been completed slightly ahead of schedule which means The Greenway is open to walkers, cyclists and runners once more.

Milcote Café and Bobby’s Café are open as usual.

Warwickshire County Council’s Country Parks service would like to thank visitors for their patience while these essential resurfacing works have taken place and looks forward to welcoming visitors and residents back to the area.