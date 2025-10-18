It was a triple-win for community organisation Escape Arts at the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards last night (Friday, 17th October), as they picked up awards for Charity of the Year, Community Support Award and Business of the Year.

The Crowne Plaza team also celebrated with a double win for Team of the Year and Employee of the Year.

The prestigious awards were held at the hotel with a gala dinner hosted by guest presenter Will Hanrahan, the former TV presenter who runs TV show hit-makers FirstLookTV in Stratford.

Herald editor Andy Veale commented: “The entries for this year’s competition were the toughest yet. The degree of enterprise and innovation represented is, frankly, amazing. Every finalist, from start-ups to long-established concerns, has demonstrated that Stratford really is a great place in which to work and to do business. My congratulations go to the very worthy winners.

The winners on stage at the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards 2025.

This year’s finalists and winners were:

- Best Family Business, sponsored by Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall – 52 Degrees North Travel, Allelys, BDR Group. Winner: Talking Tortoise

- Team of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare’s England – Shottery School of Dance, Stratford Town Football Club. Winner: Crowne Plaza Hotel

- Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School – Avon Estates, Barnfield Homes, Bright Outcomes. Winner: Escape Arts.

- Top Attraction, sponsored by Crowne Plaza – Shakespeare Distillery, Stratford Butterfly Farm. Winner: Compton Verney

- Best Business Innovation, sponsored by Porterbrook – Aucora Ltd, BDR Group, Gemini Woman. Winner: Drybones

- Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford College – Marrons, Stratford Municipal Charities. Winner: Ergo Creative

- Employee of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau – Beth Davis (Chadwick Accountants and Bookkeepers), Stephanie Breeden (Hall Reynolds LLP). Winner: Robin Ford (Crowne Plaza Hotel)

- Best New Business, sponsored by Stratford District council – Little Paws Big Memories, Luxus Home and Garden, Top of the Rock Tuition. Winner: Chadwick Accountants and Bookkeepers

- Charity of the Year , sponsored by the Royal Shakespeare Company – Stratford Municipal Charities, Red Horse Vale First Responders, Shakespeare Hospice. Winner: Escape Arts

- Best Customer Experience, sponsored by Stratford BID – Ettington Park Hotel, Gemini Woman, Go Cotswolds. Winner: Posture and Poise.

- Best Green Business, sponsored by CW Growth Hub – Avon Studios Photography, Eco for All, Gambol by Gob. Winner: Alscot Estate

The top accolade of Business of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau, went to Escape Arts.



