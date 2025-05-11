Stratford Police showed their caring side when they rescued two newborn deer after their mother tragically died.

The heavily pregnant roe deer was hit by a vehicle on Sugarswell Lane near Edgehill on Sunday (4th May).

PCs Bull and Fishbourne attended with a local vet and the officers had to provide roadside first aid to assist the fawns to take their first breaths, before being take to Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue

In particular PC Fishbourne has been singled out for praise after he acted as interim midwife to the fawns.

A young fawn - picture for cuteness, not actual rescued fawn!

A police colleague said: “In these testing times, police officers up and down the country find themselves filling many roles: firefighters, paramedics, social workers, carers, negotiators - the list is endless.

“And in a world full of doom and gloom with negativity at every turn, please allow me the privilege of introducing you all to my hero, PC Fishbourne.

“This evening, PC Fishbourne attended a job where a female deer sadly lost her life. But before this female deer left the world, she sprung a little surprise on our unsuspecting hero who found himself taking on a whole new role, a midwife. I can assure you there’s no training course that can prepare you for helping deliver two baby deer but this did not deter him and we can confirm both babies are happy and healthy.”

The officer then invited Facebook followers to suggest names for the Fawns. Here are some of the best so far.

Joanna Brookes: William Shakesdeer and Antler Hathaway

Lee Billingsley, Hazel Davidson, Clair Tribe and Joanne McGinn all said: Fish and Bourne

Anita Jon: Fishy and Bourny

Dawn Chaning-Pearce: Bobbie and Bourny

Charlie Budd: Nick and Cuff

Jane McKay: One should definitely be Deery McDeerface

Jane Daniell: Rain and Bow

Portia Homes: Vera and Victory as it’s VE Day

George Stevenson: Leggit and Rozzers

Simon Rose: Doe-dee and Doyle

Mandy Jones: Neee and Naarr

Becky Bentley: Jane and John doe

Sharon Davies: Blues and Twos

Lucy Hopkins: PC and the other Fishbourne

