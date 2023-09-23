“TO see the kids faces light up with joy was our reward.”

The words of Mick Love as he described how his 37 years as chairman of Stratford Christmas Lights was a wonderful time especially when it came to the big switch on where families and a primary school choir gathered in front of the town hall each year to sing carols and cheer the arrival of Christmas with all its trimmings and herald the start of another festive fun packed season.

The Christmas lights in Stratford are a treasure not to be missed which is why thousands of people visit the town each year to soak up the spectacular illuminations which celebrate their 40th anniversary in November.