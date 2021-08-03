The business that's bouncing back with Warwickshire's new trampoline park

Aiming high â¦. James Boyes sits tight as his wife Natalie soars above him and their sons Louie and Joey with a straddle jump at their trampoline park in Pathlow. Photo: Mark Williamson W27/7/21/2505. (49621860)

WHEN the opportunity arose for James and Natalie Boyes to expand their business with a trampoline park, they jumped at the chance.

The husband and wife team, who are former GB gymnasts, made a £100,000 investment at a time when the country was in lockdown but said they did so with a determination to help people get off the sofa and get fit.

The pair were already running their JNB Academy in Pathlow when last year, the opportunity came to add to their existing facilities.

“There was no way we were going to let it go – we were determined to put our heart and soul into this project,” James said.

“A business unit which was previously used as a keep fit gym at Pathlow became available in March 2020. The JNB Academy with its gymnastics unit and dance studio was established, but we always wanted to expand if we could.

“We told the landlords ‘let us know if anything is available?’ And it turned out there was, but the first lockdown hit. Natalie and I acquired the unit and then thought ‘what are we going to here?’”

Despite the shackles of coronavirus, the couple jumped on the idea of a trampoline park for families, toddlers, youngster, parents and existing members of their academy.

“We converted the unit and it now has was 30 trampolines, a vertical climbing frame, soft play area, cardio and speed reaction wall pad training, and foamed pit in addition to our fully sprung dance floor in the studio and gym… and a cafe. I think it’s not only unique to Stratford, I don’t think I’ve seen anything else like this in the country,” said James, who represented GB all over Europe.

The downside for the new venture was coronavirus restrictions, but Boris Johnson’s roadmap allowed the park to open on 17th May.

“It’s for children, young people, mums and dads and toddlers, gymnasts, keep-fit enthusiasts, dancers and cheerleaders,” James continued. “They can spend time in one place and then move somewhere else. For example, the cheerleaders can rehearse in the dance studio and then go to the trampoline park and try out routines there.

“What we really want to do is get kids off the sofa and to that goal we’ll be looking to approach local schools in September. They could come and use the trampolines as a class reward or learn about physics or see how important physical education is.”

The business is very much a family affair. As well as James and Natalie, who have two sons, aged three and six, James’s mum, Susan, bakes 250 pieces of cake for the academy cafe each week, and each week they sell out.

“Mum just started doing some fairy cakes and tiffin but every week she’s sold out now,” James said. “It just says what a family spirit we have here and that’s down to the 15 staff we employ who are fantastic.”