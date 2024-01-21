IT felt a little like Christmas when RSC co-artistic directors Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans delivered their first programming for the RSC on Tuesday (16th January) – with a grand reveal delivering an avalanche of 17 choice shows as the metaphorical wrapping paper was ripped off each.

On the Monday, the day before the official unveiling, Herald Arts was honoured to be the first to interview the duo about the new season. Both are warm and friendly, and excited to deliver news of the much-anticipated first season, as we meet in the Buzz Goodbody Room at The Other Place.

After an enjoyable preamble chat over coffee about their vision (below), the duo took me through each show. (See show details here.)

Usually the RSC announce only the next season’s shows – so a year’s worth seems like a big bold statement. Was that a conscious decision?

Tamara – As part of the process and applying for the job we had to think in terms of the big picture. And so we set ourselves this task really early on. It’s us doing ‘this is who we are’ – we as a company, and the start of a new chapter.

Daniel – It’s been a challenge but really invigorating.

Going back, to how you landed the roles of joint artistic directors, how did that come about?