It was a fight to the metaphorical death at the Battle of the Bards at Henley School on Sunday.

Team Eagles, aka head of drama Steve Eagles, took on Team Woolley, aka site team member Nigel Woolley, in a ‘Shakespearean read off’.

The event, which raised £300 towards new lights for the drama department, saw the trained actors in a battle of wits as they read out excerpts of Shakespeare’s works, with a judging panel deciding the winner.

“Nigel won by a narrow margin,” said Steve without obvious sign of disgruntlement.

“The crowd were enthused throughout by the commitment of both performers and the range of speeches. It was an excellent community event which we may revisit in some form again for THE REMATCH!”