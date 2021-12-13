The award-winning eco home designed in Shipston

A stylish eco home in the woods has scooped a national award for a Shipston-based team of architects.

Long house (53580050)

Hayward Smart won the Build It magazine category for ‘Best Self Build Home’ with their design of The Long House in Sibford Ferris.

The super-insulated home has a number of green tech features such as triple-glazed windows and doors, a mechanical ventilation system and air source heat pump to provide under-floor heating and hot water.

The zinc roof is designed to give the look of thatch, and there are hemp-lime timber frame wall panels.

house (53580058)

Hayward Smart, which is made up of six architects, also designed the open-plan interior which features a double-height ceiling.

The house is partly sunk into the slope on which it’s built, with an ‘upside-down’ layout.

Three guest bedrooms, a gym/conservatory and garage are on the ground floor.

The next level includes the master bedroom, an open-plan kitchen-dining room and a separate lounge, while there’s a bathroom, dressing room and study on the top floor.

The project took owners Jan and Diana Thompson four years, including a year to win planning permission.

house (53580056)

The couple also had to get consent to remove 100 trees that were planted too close together and needed thinning out.

Diana said: “It was worth the wait, and we are so pleased with our finished home. The open-plan kitchen, dining and living space is particularly special with its double height ceiling, great natural light and framed views out to the landscape beyond.”

After being shortlisted by the writers and editors of Build It, The Long House was voted the winner by the magazine’s readers.

Project architect Rob Statham made weekly site visits throughout to make sure everything was going to plan, and he collected the award on behalf of the Thompsons, at a ceremony in London last month.

house (53580052)

Hayward Smart, which was set up 15 years ago, is working on a number of other eco-homes.

Practice director Simon Hayward, who created the initial concept drawings, said: “It was a lovely project to work on, although quite complicated for a number of reasons.

“The building that’s been constructed on site is almost entirely the way we presented it to the client in the first sketch, which is unusual.”

Simon hayward (53580062)

He added: “That’s partly thanks to the fact they gave us such a very detailed and interesting brief and also, that we were allowed a huge amount of freedom which I think has paid dividends.”