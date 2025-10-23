THE Best New Business award went to Chadwick Accountants & Bookkeepers of Bidford.

On behalf of her “humbled” team, managing director Rachael Chadwick-Harrison said: “Winning this award is an incredible honour – one we never expected and are truly humbled by. We were already delighted just to be named a finalist, so to win feels surreal.

“This award is a reflection of everything we’ve worked so hard to build: a business with purpose, a workplace culture we can be proud of, and a service that genuinely makes a difference to our clients.

The Stratford Herald Buisness & Tourism Awards 2025 held at the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo: Mark Williamson

“From day one, our goal was to do things differently – to bring humanity, integrity, and real-world experience to accountancy. This recognition tells us we’re on the right path.

“None of this would be possible without the exceptional team at Chadwicks. Working with them all every day is a privilege. It’s their dedication, care, high standards, and brilliant humour that makes this company what it is.

“To our clients – thank you for trusting us, choosing us, and growing with us. We don’t take it for granted.

“We’re excited for what’s ahead. If this is what we can achieve in our early years, we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Finalists: Little Paws Big Memories, Luxus Home and Garden, Top of the Rock Tuition.

