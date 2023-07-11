Home   News   Article

The Art of Talking to Children… a south Warwickshire mum puts it to the test

By Stratford Newsdesk
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:31, 11 July 2023

IT all started when I read about a new book by Harvard professor Rebecca Rolland called The Art of Talking with Children. The book has since been translated into eight different languages, so I suspect quite a few parents feel that, like me, they need a bit of extra help talking with their kids. It’s often at the bottom of the list after the school run, clubs, homework and dinner.

If I have a particularly busy week, I sometimes go days without having a meaningful conversation with my children, Charlie, 14, Eddie, 11 and Jemima, nine.

In the book, Rolland, a mother of two and education lecturer, argues that if we take advantage of small day-to-day conversations and eliminate time-stealers we can prevent our kids turning into little robots. That is, children who just respond to commands and go through the motions, rather than fully engage in conversation and with the world around them.

