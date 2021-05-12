A BIG cat sighting reported in the Herald has brought an enlightening response from readers Gill and Jem Kirk – that's our Benjie!

We brought you the news of the sighting in last week's edition after dog-walker Nicholas Kent was startled by a supersize feline in woodland near Trinity Mead.

After running Nicholas's pictures and asking readers whether they thought the beast was a monster or a moggy, the Herald can today reveal the true identity of Mogzilla… it’s Benjie, the Bengal-Siamese mix.

And while he may not be a wild animal on the loose, Benjie is no ordinary cat.

Benjie relaxing at home with his owners Jeremy and Gilly Kirk. Photo: Mark Williamson C25/5/21/8473. (46783615)

Gill and Jem got in touch as soon as they saw the story to claim the rogue moggy as theirs. And they weren’t the least bit surprised that Benjie had been confused with a wild big cat.

Gill told us: “We live in Tennyson Road on Bridgetown. Benjie has a wide-ranging area and is frequently seen round the woods and the Waitrose car park. My husband goes up to collect him and bring him home when he has been out for a night or two.”

Benjie has even earned himself the nickname of the Wanderer due to his roaming ways.

He has a brother, Jasper, who is much more content to curl up in a cosy spot at home: “Jasper is a totally different character, much more of a home boy,” added Gill.

This incident is not the first time Benjie has made a name for himself with his eye-catching outsize presence.

Gill said: “We thought Benjie was quite famous after he appeared a few times on Facebook with people worried he is a possible stray, and he’s even been taken to the vets to check he’s chipped. But it looks possible he is trying to increase his notoriety.

“We wouldn’t want anyone to think he needs catching or re-homing,” she added.

Benjie relaxing at home in his back garden. Photo: Mark Williamson C25/5/21/8535. (46783655)

Big cat researcher Rick Minter, who studied the photo of Benjie in the woods before he was identified, initially suspected the Mogzilla was a Bengal gone wild, developing a large muscular physique from eating small mammals.

He said: “If it's not someone's outsize pet, then it could be something like a Bengal bred with a domestic and gone wild. A diet of small mammals and rabbits gives you that larger size.

"It's not one of the usual suspects for big cats here, which mainly predate deer – the black leopards and tan-coloured pumas.”

It turns out Rick’s assessment was pretty spot-on: he may not be wild, but Benjie is partly Bengal and does have a taste for wild cuisine, as Gill confirmed: “The cat expert is quite right about the small mammals.

"Benjie supplements his ordinary cat food with mice, baby rats, birds, moles and baby rabbits. We know because sometimes he brings them home for us – through the catflap. We have quite a few stories about chasing wildlife round the house.”

So if you go down to the woods today, be prepared for a big surprise: Benjie, Stratford’s very own Mogzilla.