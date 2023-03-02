For World Book Day last Thursday (2nd March) Stratford School ran its annual quiz for local primary schools five schools participated, with Stratford Primary School declared the winners.

Stratford School English department took the opportunity to dress up (62761263)

The English department took the opportunity to dress up as their favourite characters which, they said, "created a lovely sense of fictional fun all day".

The idea behind World Book Day is to get more children reading, with vouchers being distributed enabling families to get children's books for free.

A spokesperson from the charity behind the initiative said: "Reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success – more than their family circumstances, their parents’ educational background or their income. We want to see more children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with a life-long habit of reading for pleasure and the improved life chances this brings them."

This year's World Book Day vouchers are valid until 26th March. Find out more at www.worldbookday.com

