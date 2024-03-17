Home   News   Article

Asda van among vehicles marooned in flood water near Shipston

By Stratford News Editor
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 14:00, 17 March 2024

Another night of rainfall left flooding on roads in some parts of the district.

As the already waterlogged ground struggled to cope in the Shipston area, firefighters at Wellesbourne Fire Station were called out for the second time in two days to rescue marooned vehicles.

Asda van stuck at Fulready ford. Image: Michael Nevill
This morning, around 9am-10am, an Asda delivery truck got stuck at the ford in Fulready.

The supermarket brand’s slogan is “Get the Asda price feeling’ but it looks as though the driver had that ‘Asda sinking feeling’.

