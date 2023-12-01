Following on from the runaway success of The Twits last year, the Bear Pit are putting on another rollicking Roald Dahl production, this time taking a bite out of James and the Giant Peach. Director Emily Myerscough tells Gill Sutherland about the festive family show.

It’s very exciting to have another Roald Dahl coming to the Bear Pit – how did you choose this one?

Show technician and producer Richard Ball grabbed me back stage at The Twits and went we should really do something next year. I ran away, and then it took me like three minute to change my mind.

We looked at Alice in Wonderland but then I thought Dahl was really successful, let’s see what rights are available. We couldn’t touch Charlie and the Chocolate Factory due to the touring production and obviously Matilda was a no go. We looked at some others and then I thought actually wouldn’t it be great to do a flying peach? I read the David Wood’s adaptation and thought yeah there’s no reason why we can’t do that – get a good team together, and have some fun. We put the idea to the Bear Pit and they were all for it.

The Bearpit Theatre Company’s production of James and the Giant Peach features Hal Sandle-Keynes and Jasper Hadley, who share the role of James, pictured with Dee Alder as Aunt Spiker and Pamela Hickson as Aunt Sponge. Photo: Mark Williamson

You open on Saturday, how have rehearsals been going?