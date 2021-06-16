They offered the highest quality care before the pandemic, but during the Covid crisis Welcombe Care proved why they are so very special.

Based in Stratford on Albany Road, Welcombe Care was set up in 2015 by local GP Dr Jill Crowfoot, supported by health care professionals Victoria Pringle and Debbie Reynolds. They recognised a need for home care that truly focused on the local people.

Their team of 31 provide home care and an array services to enable the 50 or so service users on their books to live independently, and also support their families, friends and loved ones.

During the last 15 months, the dedicated team has faced many challenges, frustrations and some sad times, including losing a service user to Covid. When the Herald meets with the three founders to hear about their work, the passion and joy for what they do shines through.

Explaining their ethos Victoria said: “Our aim is to keep people at home, and we don’t’ just look after older people, we take people from 18 upwards. I would say a good 50 per cent of our service users are young adults struggling with their mental health.

“Mental health has been very challenging during the pandemic because a lot of the voluntary services and group meetings stopped, so there has been extra pressure on care staff to support people. I’m really proud of how the staff have coped.”

The trio recall the shock of the early days of the pandemic.

The Welcombe Care team: from left, Debbie Reynolds, Victoria Pringle and Dr Jill Crowfoot.Photo: Mark Williamson W16/6/21/7003. (47801380)

“None of us knew what was coming,” said Jill. “We were initially told by the government we didn’t need PPE, and struggled to het hold of any. I ended up going to the girls’ grammar to borrow their science goggles. We just thought ‘how on earth are we going to keep our service users safe?’”

They restructured into small teams, so that service users were seeing familiar faces and were less exposed, and put out an SOS for people to come and help them.

“The response was fantastic – people on furlough, students, nurses and medics, including councillor Gill Cleeve, came on board to help.”

Because of the escalation of Covid at hospitals, the team ended up treating acutely ill people who would normally have been hospitalised at home.

In addition, because of lockdown and isolation issues, families couldn’t visit and offer support, so the care team had to work extra hours. Not that they batted an eyelid.

As Debbie explained: “We have passion for what we do, we don’t clock in and out. It’s a privilege to go into someone’s home and look after them.”

The team will do anything they are asked, including staying overnight, respite care and any number of other things. Victoria explained: “If someone doesn’t want to get dressed until midday then we accommodate that; if they want red wine with their tea at 6pm, we’ll provide that. If they want to grow tomatoes or put a photo album together, we’ll help. Or maybe they’ll just want coffee and a chat.”

Understandably Welcombe’s customers and their families are very thankful and tell them so regularly. Although the spotlight has been on NHS staff which can mean that their work is overlooked.

Jill explained: “I’ve worked as GP for 25 years social care is always at the bottom of the heap.”

Victoria agreed: “NHS workers just had to show their lanyards to skip to the front of the queue at supermarkets, but we would be doing shopping for our service users and have to join at the back.”

Not that the team are at all churlish. As Jill said: “Our staff look after people with very complex needs, and I think it has been realised that the care we do at homes massively reduces hospital admissions – our work is invaluable in not overloading the NHS. The feedback during Covid has been fantastic.”

She concluded: “In Stratford we should be really proud of how we have all pulled together. Warwickshire NHS is fantastic, all the district nurses, physios, speech therapists… Everybody has mucked in and pulled together.