Tesco joins Aldi, Sainbury's, M&S, Waitrose and Pret in recalling chicken products over salmonella fears
Tesco has become the latest major supermarket to issue a 'do not eat' warning for a number of its cooked chicken products.
The supermarket is joining Aldi, Sainsbury's, M&S, Waitrose and Pret in recalling food items because of fears they could contain salmonella.
Fourteen items are being recalled by Tesco including cooked chicken breast slices, mini fillets and chicken pieces.
The issue affecting shops and supermarkets, that has seen them recall more than 40 food items in total, is believe to be connected to a supplier.
Tesco says any customer who has bought an affected product now listed in the recall alert should not eat it and instead return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required to get your money back.
The full list of products being recalled are:
Tesco chicken breast slices 180g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 20
Tesco chicken breast slices 360g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 20
Tesco chicken breast slices 180g (Express). Use by date: All dates up to and including May 19
Tesco tikka chicken breast thins 180g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 18
Tesco coronation chicken pieces 180g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 18
Tesco tandoori chicken pieces 180g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 19
Tesco garlic & herb chicken breast mini fillets 170g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 19
Tesco fajita chicken breast mini fillets 170g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 18
Tesco flame grilled chicken breast mini fillets 170g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 20
Tesco sliced chicken breast with sage & onion 180g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 19
Tesco piri piri chicken breast mini fillets 170g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 18
Tesco BBQ chicken breast pieces 180g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 19
Tesco piri piri chicken breast pieces 180g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 19
Tesco flame grilled chicken thins 180g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 18