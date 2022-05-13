Tesco has become the latest major supermarket to issue a 'do not eat' warning for a number of its cooked chicken products.

The supermarket is joining Aldi, Sainsbury's, M&S, Waitrose and Pret in recalling food items because of fears they could contain salmonella.

Fourteen items are being recalled by Tesco including cooked chicken breast slices, mini fillets and chicken pieces.

Tesco has recalled a number of cooked chicken products

The issue affecting shops and supermarkets, that has seen them recall more than 40 food items in total, is believe to be connected to a supplier.

Tesco says any customer who has bought an affected product now listed in the recall alert should not eat it and instead return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required to get your money back.

More than 40 products have been recalled by retailers over salmonella fears

The full list of products being recalled are:

Tesco chicken breast slices 180g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 20

Tesco chicken breast slices 360g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 20

Tesco chicken breast slices 180g (Express). Use by date: All dates up to and including May 19

Tesco tikka chicken breast thins 180g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 18

Tesco coronation chicken pieces 180g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 18

Tesco tandoori chicken pieces 180g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 19

Tesco garlic & herb chicken breast mini fillets 170g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 19

Tesco fajita chicken breast mini fillets 170g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 18

Tesco flame grilled chicken breast mini fillets 170g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 20

Tesco sliced chicken breast with sage & onion 180g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 19

Tesco piri piri chicken breast mini fillets 170g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 18

Tesco BBQ chicken breast pieces 180g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 19

Tesco piri piri chicken breast pieces 180g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 19

Tesco flame grilled chicken thins 180g. Use by date: All dates up to and including May 18