Tennis challenge in memory of Stratford community champion Hannah Alexander

JOE Alexander will be picking up his racket and playing tennis for 24 hours straight to raise funds for the Shakespeare Hospice, which supported his young daughters after the sudden loss of his wife, Hannah, last year.

Hannah Alexander, a much-loved lawyer, community volunteer, and mum-of-two, died unexpectedly at just 39 years old after being taken ill at her workplace in Stratford in January 2024. Her death left a profound impact on her family and the wider community, with tributes describing her as “woven into the fabric of Stratford.”

Determined to honour Hannah’s memory and give back to the organisation that has provided vital bereavement support for his daughters, Joe has committed to an extraordinary 24-hour tennis challenge.

Joe Alexander, second right, who has been supported by Matt Roberts, Tim Page and Alex Barrow.

“I’ve taken part in a few 24-hour Tennisathon’s previously and this is my second year doing this in memory of my wife, who died at the start of 2024,” said Joe.

“We ran this event around what would have been her 40th birthday last year, and this will again be around her birthday date. My wife was a real community stalwart and was born and raised in Stratford. Her whole world was built around the town, and she was heavily involved in a number of local initiatives. I’m doing everything I can to follow in her footsteps and support those who have shown me and my girls such care and kindness.

“The Shakespeare Hospice have provided one-to-one care and group support for both of my children and have helped them make some sense of their feelings, support them in their loss and provide an opportunity to meet other children in similar positions.”

Joe’s challenge will take place at Stratford Tennis Club and begin at 5pm on Friday, 3rd October. Tea and cake will be provided. Funds raised will go directly to the Shakespeare Hospice to support its crucial services, which include bereavement counselling and emotional support for children and young people.

“We are in awe of Joe’s strength and determination,” said Sarah Wakeman, senior fundraising manager of the Shakespeare Hospice. “His dedication to turning tragedy into a force for good is inspiring. Every pound raised will help us continue to support families like Joe’s at the most difficult times in their lives.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/joe-alexander-4.

For more information about the hospice and its services, visit www.theshakespearehospice.org.uk.

