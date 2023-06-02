THERE’S a chance to catch David Tennant in the flesh in Stratford this weekend when he appears at Live at the RSC, showcasing music and comedy.

David Tennant will be a special guest on Reasons to be Cheerful with Ed Miliband & Geoff Lloyd live podcast taking place on Saturday (3rd June) at 2pm in the RST. David will talk about his career and why theatre and access to the arts is important.

David Tennant. Photo: RSC

The podcast series sees former Labour leader Ed Miliband and award-winning broadcaster and Succession podcaster Geoff Lloyd join forces with some of the world’s most innovative thinkers and passionate campaigners to dive into a big problem facing society and how to solve it.

For five years, Ed and Geoff have explored ground-breaking ideas to reshape society, from battling the climate crisis to reimagining our working lives, economy and education system.

Thre is also a whole weekend of great comedy. See more and book tickets at Live at the RSC Comedy and Music Festival | Royal Shakespeare Company