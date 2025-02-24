Tenant’s shock as they’re told to leave Stratford home of 18 years

TENANTS of properties owned by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust have reacted with shock and dismay at being told they’ll have to leave their homes at short notice so renovation work can take place.

Keith Smith, who lives with his wife and 23-year-old daughter in one of eight homes owned by the trust in Cottage Lane, Shottery, told the Herald: “There was no proper contact or a meeting to discuss it. To just get an email was a bit of a shock.”

He and his family have lived in the property for about 18 years and are currently paying £725 a month in rent. Along with six other tenants they’ve been given three months to vacate the premises. (One of the houses is presently uninhabited.)

“I think it’s rather rushed, because it takes time to find somewhere else to live,” said Keith. “My wife was very emotional about it because we’ve been here a long time. It’s a fantastic place to live.”

Cottage Lane, Shottery. Image: Google maps

A spokesperson for the trust told the Herald: “In order to continue to meet our statutory requirements all eight properties on Cottage Lane must undergo renovation and maintenance work, including new heating systems and insulation.

“The works are being directly funded by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust as part of our wider commitment to conservation across our estate.

“Due to the complexity and invasiveness of the works, which will take considerable time to complete, we have ensured that tenants have been given extended and advance notice, a minimum of three months, to make alternative arrangements.

“We are working in partnership with our property management company to find suitable alternative accommodation. Following the completion of the works the trust will seek to re-let these properties.”